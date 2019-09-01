President Muhammadu Buhari has declined the allegation that he had ignored his people after a heavy flood in Daura community, Katsina State.

Daura was hit by massive floods last week.

Concise News understands that President Buhari, in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, disclosed that Daura will receive further assistance from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), soon.

The Presidency also denied the allegation that he has ignored his home town; however, the statement revealed that pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

The statement read: “Contrary to the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his back on the people of Daura, we can confirm that pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

“Ten trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks and cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals and other edibles have so far been delivered.

“The flood victims also received blankets and mattresses.

“Materials were delivered to and signed for by stakeholders while the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar welcomed the prompt emergency response from NEMA officials.

“NEMA has equally promised that in line with establishment practices all over the country, as soon as the assessment of the damage to the flood-ravaged communities is reported upon, more food items and building materials would be dispatched.”

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Abuja on Saturday 17 of August, after spending the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in his home town Daura, Katsina State.

One of his Media Aides, Ahmed Bashir said, “Buhari has returned to Abuja today after observing Eid el-Kabir in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.”

Buhari had left for Daura on 9 August 2019 for a nine-day official visit, which includes celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir with family members and commissioning of developmental projects.

During his visit, the President commissioned a Nigerian Air force Reference Hospital in Daura, and some road projects completed by the state government: Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafia-Abdallawa-Dakaba and Fago-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza.

The President also received the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, and also met with victims of banditry attacks in the Katsina State before returning to Abuja.