The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has disclosed that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised numbers of Boko Haram Terrorists in airstrikes at Yuwe “C” in Borno State.

Concise News learnt that NAF in a statement issued by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, on Sunday, said the operation was carried out on Saturday.

Daramola revealed that the air attack was executed in furtherance of the Operation GREEN SWEEP 3 after receiving credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports.

The Operation GREEN SWEEP III target some identified terrorists’ positions in Borno.

The NAF DPRI disclosed that the HUMINT reports were also established by a series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions to establish that the settlement was being used as a hideout for the insurgents in the state.

“The ATF, therefore, detailed 2 Alpha Jets and an L-39ZA aircraft to attack the target area.

“As the aircraft arrived overhead the target area, several BHTs were seen attempting to flee while many others concealed themselves in the structures and dense vegetation of the area.

“The jets took turns attacking the target, scoring crucial hits on the hideout leading to the neutralisation of several BHT fighters,” he said.