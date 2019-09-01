Best Ways Parents Can Apply For School Fees Loan

In a few days’ time, primary and secondary schools would reopen for a fresh academic session. This, sometimes, gets some parents thinking about applying for school fees loans.
School fees loan helps parents to get their children/wards new school materials: uniforms, bags, food baskets among other important things.
Parents preparation for children/wards back to school
Research has it that many parents/guardians find it difficult paying their children/wards’ school fees when they are set to resume for a new session.
Among the things to put in place are:
- New pair of uniform
- School bags
- Pair of socks
- School sanders
- Books
- Textbooks (If recommended by the school).
The aforementioned are the basic needs to be considered, aside other important things to provide.
How To Get School Fees Loans In Nigeria
We are going to explore the easy ways to access school loans you apply for your children/wards as their resumption is just around the corner. Applying for a school fees loan couldn’t be this easier, follow the below method:
Stanbic IBTC Bank For School Fees Loan:
The Stanbic IBTC Bank school fees loan comes with many offers for parents because of the flexibility it comes with, among which are numerous but not limited to the following:
- You are not charged withdrawal fees.
- Interest is calculated on the daily balance in your account and is paid monthly.
- Available in USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR or NGN.
- There is no maximum balance on the account.
How Much It Costs To Get School Fees Loan
- They will charge a percentage on the interest accrued.
How To Apply For School Fees Loan
- All you need is to have a current account
- Open it with the required opening balance.
Paylater For School Fees Loan
Paylater is an easy and entirely online lending platform that provides short-term loans to individuals in Nigeria to help cover unexpected expenses or urgent cash needs.
The Paylater app offers more than just financial loans. It also gives you the opportunity to invest money which yields an interest of up to 15.5% annually by investing in PayVest. Also provides you with the privilege to send cash to friends and family, recharge airtime on your mobile phone and pay for utility bills.
Paylater is fast and secure. It works 24/7 and is available in Nigeria and Ghana. Aside getting the school fees loan, you can also access quick loans of up to ₦1million within 5 minutes without documents or collateral through its app and repay over a period of 15 days to 6 months.
Paylater is specially developed for people who are temporary facing money mishaps or other unforeseen expenditures. This is another easy way to get a quick school fees loan for your children or wards in Nigeria without giving any collateral.
The FINCA Nigeria For School Fees Loan:
Fincan Nigeria School Fees Loan is another easy way to apply for fees loan without encountering stress.
This is a short term loan that is intended to facilitate the prompt payment of school fees by parents and guardians for their children and/or ward’s educational needs.
What The Loan Offers
- This loan ensures that your children never miss one a day at school because their fees are paid promptly.
- Pay for all your children hassle-free.
- Does not restrict you from taking a business loan.
- Very easy to access with flexible collateral.
- Gives peace of mind because the entire session fees are paid for.
- The interest rate is on reducing the balance.
- Doesn’t need any upfront savings.
How Long Will It Take To Process Loan Application?
Finca loan processing speed depends on how quickly you provide the necessary documents. However, you will receive feedback from them within five days after submitting all the necessary documents.
How To Apply For School Fees Loan
Follow the procedure and click Here.
ALAT School Fees Loan by Wema Bank
The ALAT Loan is designed to function as a digital bank. But now individuals and parents can apply for a loan without paperwork, no visitation to any physical location and response time between acceptance of offer and loan disbursement is in minutes.
You can borrow as much as N200,000 (Two hundred thousand nairas) without any collateral. As a digital bank, you can open an account, schedule transfers, save and pay bills automatically, get your bank card delivered to you anywhere in Nigeria and get up to 10% interest on your savings.