Best Ways Parents Can Apply For School Fees Loan

In a few days’ time, primary and secondary schools would reopen for a fresh academic session. This, sometimes, gets some parents thinking about applying for school fees loans.

School fees loan helps parents to get their children/wards new school materials: uniforms, bags, food baskets among other important things.

Parents preparation for children/wards back to school

Research has it that many parents/guardians find it difficult paying their children/wards’ school fees when they are set to resume for a new session.

Among the things to put in place are:

New pair of uniform

School bags

Pair of socks

School sanders

Books

Textbooks (If recommended by the school).

The aforementioned are the basic needs to be considered, aside other important things to provide.

How To Get School Fees Loans In Nigeria

We are going to explore the easy ways to access school loans you apply for your children/wards as their resumption is just around the corner. Applying for a school fees loan couldn’t be this easier, follow the below method:

Stanbic IBTC Bank For School Fees Loan:

The Stanbic IBTC Bank school fees loan comes with many offers for parents because of the flexibility it comes with, among which are numerous but not limited to the following:

You are not charged withdrawal fees. Interest is calculated on the daily balance in your account and is paid monthly. Available in USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR or NGN. There is no maximum balance on the account.

How Much It Costs To Get School Fees Loan

They will charge a percentage on the interest accrued.

How To Apply For School Fees Loan