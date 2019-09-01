Arsenal welcomes Tottenham to the Emirates Stadium in the first North London derby of the English Premier League 2019/20 season.

It is the weekend’s biggest match as both side jostle for maximum points in EPL week 4 fixtures.

Arsenal lost to Crystal Palace in the last home premier league London Derby as Spurs have won only one of their last 26 premier league visits to Arsenal, Coming back from 0-2 down to 3-2 far back November 2010 was their only triumph.

Meanwhile, the London rivals are both heading into the derby off the back of Premier League defeats last weekend, with Arsenal losing 3-1 at Liverpool and Spurs falling to a shock 1-0 home reverse to Liverpool.

Team News

Emery might maintain his defence lineup as Hector Bellerin (knee), Kieran Tierney (groin) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) are on course to return in September, while Rob Holding (knee) is on the comeback trail.

Tottenham’s Pochettino faces problems at right-back as Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters are out and possible makeshift replacement Eric Dier is a doubt.

Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele has a thigh problem and is not fit to play at the Emirates.

Arsenal Possible Lineup

Leno; Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal; Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ceballos; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Tottenham Possible Lineup

Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Sissoko, Winks; Son, Eriksen, Lucas; Kane

When is the kick-off time?

04:30 Pm Nigerian Time

Where To Watch Match Live

SuperSport 3

Please Note: This schedule is subject to change at short notice.