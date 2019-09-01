African Games: Where Team Nigeria Stand After Day 12
Team Nigeria are mixed team champions in Badminton (image courtesy: Badminton Nigeria)

Team Nigeria finished in second place behind Egypt at the just concluded 2019 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco, Concise News reports.

Team Nigeria finishes with 46 gold, 33 silver, 48 bronze and 127 medals in total as weightlifting produces the highest number of medals with 16 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze.

The Athletics team also won 10 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze while the wrestlers produced 7 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze. The canoeing team gave Nigeria 4 gold medals, Table Tennis team won 2 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze, Badminton had 2 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze while boxing won 1 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze.

Nigeria football teams won 1 gold and 1 silver, Taekwondo gave 1 gold and 5 bronze, gymnastics won 1 gold and 2 bronze, the 3×3 basketball teams had 1 gold and 1 bronze while Karate won 1 bronze medal.

Egypt emerged top on the medal table with 102 gold, 98 silver and 73 bronze medals to bring their total medals to 273.

The top ten countries after the end of the 12th African Games are

Position          Gold      Silver     Bronze  Total

1st Egypt      102         98           73           273

2nd Nigeria         46          33           48          127

3rd South Africa   36           26           25           87

4th Algeria       33           32           60           125

5th Morocco      31           32           46           109

6th Tunisia         26           36           35           97

7th Kenya         11           10           10           31

8th Mauritius     6              6              12           24

9th Ethiopia      6              5              12           23

10th Madagascar   6        4              2              12

 