Team Nigeria finished in second place behind Egypt at the just concluded 2019 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco, Concise News reports.

Team Nigeria finishes with 46 gold, 33 silver, 48 bronze and 127 medals in total as weightlifting produces the highest number of medals with 16 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze.

The Athletics team also won 10 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze while the wrestlers produced 7 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze. The canoeing team gave Nigeria 4 gold medals, Table Tennis team won 2 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze, Badminton had 2 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze while boxing won 1 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze.

Nigeria football teams won 1 gold and 1 silver, Taekwondo gave 1 gold and 5 bronze, gymnastics won 1 gold and 2 bronze, the 3×3 basketball teams had 1 gold and 1 bronze while Karate won 1 bronze medal.

Egypt emerged top on the medal table with 102 gold, 98 silver and 73 bronze medals to bring their total medals to 273.

The top ten countries after the end of the 12th African Games are

Position Gold Silver Bronze Total

1st Egypt 102 98 73 273

2nd Nigeria 46 33 48 127

3rd South Africa 36 26 25 87

4th Algeria 33 32 60 125

5th Morocco 31 32 46 109

6th Tunisia 26 36 35 97

7th Kenya 11 10 10 31

8th Mauritius 6 6 12 24

9th Ethiopia 6 5 12 23

10th Madagascar 6 4 2 12