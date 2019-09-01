As curtains dropped at the 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco, Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has heaped praises on Team Nigeria for their excellent and inspiring outing, Concise News reports.

Team Nigeria finishes behind Egypt with 46 gold, 33 silver, 48 bronze and 127 medals in total as weightlifting produces the highest number of medals with 16 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze.

Team Nigeria was not on the top ten on the medals table until Taekwondo won the first gold medal on Day 5 of the tournament.

Surprisingly, Nigeria displaced the host, Morocco, Algeria, and even South Africa to climb the second position behind Team Egypt the overall champions.

Though, gold rush started for Team Nigeria immediately the payment for medals was announced by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Adesola Olusade following his arrival in Rabat.

Sunday Dare who visited the Nigerian athletes in Morocco and charged them to victory was proud of their achievements as the Games ended on Saturday.

The minister took to his official Twitter handle to express his excitement over Team Nigeria achievement at the 2019 African Games.

“Rabat 2019- All Africa Games- winds down tonight. Congratulations to Team Nigeria for an excellent and inspiring outing. Total Medals for Nigeria : Gold 46. Silver 33. Bronze 48. A medal haul of 127. Placing Nigeria second after Egypt.” Dare wrote on Twitter.

