With the trends of fraudsters using female underwears and sanitary towels for nefarious purposes, Nigerian gospel singer, Kenny Saint Best (KSB) has expressed her sadness on its influence on women.

Concise News understands that KSB during a panel session in Lagos condemned cyber-crime and its influence in the music industry.

Speaking on the discussion tagged ‘Fighting corruption and insecurity in Nigeria: the way forward’, the former Kennis Music A&R manager said “This Yahoo Yahoo business with entertainment is affecting the women.”

“We, women, cannot spread our pants outside anymore; women cannot dispose our sanitary pads anymore because they want to use it for Yahoo Yahoo.”

Also, the gospel artiste bemoaned the fake lifestyles portrayed to the audience by those in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

She further revealed her plans to bridge the gap between the government and the entertainment industry.