It was a massive turnout at the burial of Ivorian musical act, DJ Arafat, where award-winning star Davido made a musical performance.

DJ Arafat died on Monday, August 12, in Abidjan following motorcycle accident on Sunday night, after the artiste’s motorcycle crashed into a car driven by a Radio Côte d’Ivoire journalist.

On hearing the news of the Ivorian singer’s death, Davido had mourned the deceased on his twitter handle, saying “RIP YOROBO I LOVE YOU!”,

Davido who is known to be close to Dj Arafat honoured his late friend by giving a stellar performance as he shut down a stadium in Abidjan, the capital of Cotedivoire.

Watch video below