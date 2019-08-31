Nigerian movie producer Mildred Okwo and actress, Ufuoma McDermott, have criticised a family who signed petition to close case of a rapist who molested their daughter.

Sharing a photo of the petition on her Instagram handle, Mildred slammed the family for receiving a sum of three hundred and seventy thousand bribe.

She wrote “Shame to every signatory on this document. If your father or brother is on this document, tell them thunder is heading to them.”

Reacting, McDermott took to the comment section to condemn the move, she wrote “very shame, big annoying shame”

A follower who supported the move noted that the N370,000 compensation was better off than the matter being swept under the carpet.

Seemingly provoked by the comment, McDermott said: “are you serious? let’s just announce that rapists 400k, hospital budget and an apologetic heart when they can go ahead and rape.”

