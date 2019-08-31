Stakeholders under the auspices of the Niger Delta Entrepreneurs Forum (NDEF) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to review the composition of the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Concise News understands that the stakeholders faulted the way and manner the Presidency replaced Prof. Nelson Brambaifa-led board.

NDEF, in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Kester Okele and Secretary, Ebipade Timi, said the development was not in tandem with the style of Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency and the Act establishing the commission.

Timi explained that Section 4 of the Act establishing the NDDC was clear on the rotation of the chairmanship position of the commission in alphabetical order.

“How come Edo is being gifted the chairmanship of the Board after Cross River State took the last shot?”

Timi queried and questioned why part IV of the Act was not respected in the entire process.

He said the part of the Act provides for a Managing Director and two Executive Directors, who must be indigenes of oil-producing areas beginning from states with the highest production quantum of oil.

Timi wondered why a state like Rivers, classified among the first three highest producers of oil, playing host to two refineries and refining the highest amount of crude oil, was left out in the appointment of the management committee of the NDDC.

He pointed out loopholes in the procedure of the new appointments and the announcement by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) asking appointees to come with their updated documents.

He said it was usually the function of the office of the President to forward a letter to the Senate to approve and confirm such appointments.

He noted that the previous set of appointments by the President in January was duly signed by the President’s Spokesman with a directive that the NDDC should come under the supervision of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs rather than the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Timi commended the President for appointing two sons of the region to serve as Ministers in the Niger Delta Ministry but appealed to Buhari to direct the withdrawal of the alleged controversial and procedurally-defective appointment of the new Board of the NDDC.

He queried the parameters deployed in the move and demanded to know the who the stakeholders consulted before taking such a historical decision.

He frowned on the speedy manner the dissolution of the Brambaifa-led board was carried out describing it as a larger plot to discredit the President.

Concise News had earlier reported that President Buhari on Tuesday approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

It was made known in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, on behalf of the SGF.

The statement said that the appointment was subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has, subject to Senate confirmation, approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“The interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand over to the most senior director in the Commission.

“The chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board are, by this release, invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, September 2, 2019 for proper documentation and briefing.

“They are to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification.”

Board Members

S/N Position Name State

1 Chairman Dr. Pius Odubu Edo

2 Managing Director Bernard O. Okumagba Delta

3 Executive Director Projects Engr. Otobong Ndem Akwa Ibom

4 Executive Director Finance & Admin. Maxwell Okoh Bayelsa

5 Delta Rep Prophet Jones Erue Delta

6 Edo Rep Chief Victor Ekhatar Edo

7 Rivers Rep Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh Rivers

8 Abia Rep Nwogu Nwogu Abia

9 Bayelsa Rep Theodore A. Allison Bayelsa

10 Akwa Ibom Rep Victor Antai Akwa Ibom

11 Cross River Rep Maurice Effiwatt Cross River

12 Ondo Rep Olugbenga Elema Ondo

13 Imo Rep Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian Imo

14 Northwest Rep Aisha Murtala Muhammed Kano

15 Northeast Rep Ardo Zubairu Adamawa

16 Southwest Rep Engr. Badmus Mutalib Lagos