Celebrities have stormed Indigenous rapper, Olamide’s comments sections on social media to speak on his viral ‘pawon challenge’.

Concise News understands that Olamide has been re-posting videos of unclad ladies dancing to his new single ‘Pawon’ on his Instagram handle.

The singer announced the release of the song in the early hours of Wednesday August 28, after he told his fans to take up ‘pawon challenge’.

According to Olamide, any lady whose video has the highest number of views will be rewarded with five thousand dollars.

The videos have since then been making rounds on social media platforms.

Below are some reactions by his fellow entertainers.

@iamreminisce Don’t forget you are a role model😏 but help us be putting their handle.

@official2baba @iamreminisce yes ooo. So that we can reach out and preach 2 them ooo @baddosneh

@Wizkidayo Baddo fe fi idi pa mi ni IG, Jesu

@phynofino Baddo I Dey find road

@omoakin Mr Olamide o ye ke ma tag awon omo yi na (you should be tagging these girls) I want to discuss some very important with them

@djspicey Baddo ti da wahala le oo everywhere