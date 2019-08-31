Peter Okoye, a member of the defunct music group, Psquare, called on the ladies he has kissed before, after he underwent teeth fixing process.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, August 30, the singer revealed how his dentition had brought him inferiority complex in the past.

He wrote “This is A Life Changing Experience, I had always been a tad self conscious of smiling because of a protrusion in my dentition, it also affected my confidence a bit. This made me consider options of getting braces (imagine at my age!)

“When my friends invited me over, talked me through the process and assured me that I was in the best hands, I trusted them and believe me they were right.

“My confidence level is at 150% now and I’m ready to take on the world and all those opportunities now! So watch out now, me and my million dollar smile are coming!”

In a subsequent post where he shared pictures of the new and old teeth, he said: “But on a serious Note: if you know that i have kissed you before. Pls come and ask for your redund(sic)…. I can’t shout!!!