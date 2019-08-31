One Killed, 19 Vehicles Burned In Suleja Tanker Explosion

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) says one person has been killed and 10 others injured in a tanker explosion that occurred in Suleja area of Nigeria’s north-central.

The explosion also resulted in the destruction of 19 vehicles.

Concise News understands that the explosion occurred at Dilko Junction, along the Abuja expressway.

The agency said that its officials and those of the state and federal fire service were deployed in the area to put out the fire around 4:30 am on Saturday.

It was also learned that those who sustained injuries were immediately taken to the Umar Musa Hospital, Sabon Wuse.

Boat mishap claims 3 lives in Niger

Meanwhile, NSEMA has confirmed the death of three people in a boat accident at Wuya community on River Kaduna.

The Director-General of NSEMA, Ahmed Inga, confirmed the accident on Saturday.

He said that one Malam Yahaya Hamza and two of his sons died, while returning from their farm.

Inga said that the incident occurred on Friday, August 30, at Wuya, along the Bida-Mokwa Road.

According to him, the deceased hailed from Edati area of Niger.

But the man who peddled the boat survived the accident.

The director-general noted that the bodies of the dead people had been recovered and buried.