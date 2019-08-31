The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari on Saturday said the corporation has begun repair of its damaged Abura Crude Trunkline that gatted fire on Friday.

Concise News had earlier reported that Abura Crude Trunk line at Otu-Jeremi town in Delta experienced an eruption on Friday.

Kyari, who gave the assurance on Saturday in Benin shortly after he tee-off at the 2019 (NNPC) upstream golf tournament, said the repair would be completed in three days.

“It wasn’t an explosion, it was an eruption on our pipeline, our team has moved to site and in three days we are going to fix it.

“We have curtailed the spill that is coming out, so its not an explosion but an eruption because there was no fire in the place.

“It will have no effect on the power supply, we are going to fix it soon,’’ he said”.

Kyari explained that what happened was a safety procedure to stabilize the facilities.

While commenting on the Benin Golf Club, Kyari said it was very important to NNPC, as so much of their operations hold at the Benin Golf Course.

“Our staff live here and make time to relax and enjoy themselves that is why we are very interested in this place.’’

Earlier, Captain of the Benin Golf Course, Aghatise Erediawa, described Benin club as an embodiment of tourism and social interaction, adding that NNPC’s involvement in the club was not surprising.

Although, Concise News learned that the weekly Otu-Jeremi market has been shut down as residents, traders and customers who stay within the affected trunkline scampered for safety for fear of being consumed by fire.

Volumes of crude oil impacted the Council’s Secretariat just as soldiers have cordoned off the scene of the incident.

Fire-fighters have just arrived but it is left to be seen if they can put out the raging inferno and save it from spreading to communities within Ughelli South and other areas.

It was also gathered that the affected trunkline accommodates the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 34 pipelines operated by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC/ND) Western jointly with that of Abura Line belonging to the NNPC.