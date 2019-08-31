Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Saturday, August 31st, 2019.

Nigerians in the US have written to President Donald Trump not to allow the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, enter the country, Concise News reports. In a statement on Friday, the Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Atlanta, Georgia, said Kanu and his group were dangerous. According to the group, IPOB’s activities had led to several deaths and violence and as such its members in the US should be monitored.

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the governments of Benue and Taraba States to exercise restraint following the gruesome killing of Rev. Fr. David Tanko at Kpankufu Village on Wukari Road in Taraba State. Buhari directed the Taraba and Benue State governors, traditional rulers, specifically the Tor Tiv and the Aku Uka of Wukari, religious and community leaders in the two states to meet urgently and bring an end to persistent violent clashes between Jukun and Tiv people.

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has released a detailed report on the collation of election results at the ward level, saying it was vulnerable. In a report released on Friday, the group noted that a post-mortem provided an independent and objective assessment of the process.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Friday said it had arrested one of the internet fraud suspects declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Concise News gathered that Oyediran Joseph was the suspect nabbed by the Commission in Kwara state

Abuja Federal High Court on Friday ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to stay further action in the move to seize the property of former Governor of Zamfara State Abdulaziz Yari. Concise News gathered that Justice Nkeonye Maha gave the order at the resumed hearing in the legal action instituted by the former governor, Yari to challenge the anti-graft agency from confiscating his property.

Suleiman Dabo, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, has been kidnapped along Kaduna-Zaria highway, Concise News understands. It was learned that gunmen abducted the lawmaker representing Zaria Constituency 12:30 noon on Friday.

Kenneth Udeze, the national chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), has been kidnapped in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Concise News has learned. It was on the platform of this party that Uche Nwosu, former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, ran for the 2019 Imo state governorship election in which he finished second to Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This news medium understands that Udeze was abducted Friday morning outside a Zenith Bank branch in Dutse area of the nation’s seat of power.

The immediate past governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that the arrest order given by the state government is insensitive and uncalled for. Concise News had reported that the government of Imo state has said it ordered a citizen’s arrest against Senator Okorocha over alleged assault on a government official Jasper Ndubuaku.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of hatching a plot to smear the character of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, ahead of the September 13 judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. The group alleged that this was the outcome of a recent strategy meeting of PDP leaders and the former Vice President in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria were defeated 2-0 by Burkina Faso in the final of the men’s football event at the 12th All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco, settling for silver at the end. The Paul Aigbogun tutored side conceded twice in the first half of the encounter played at the Stade Moulay Hassan on Friday.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.