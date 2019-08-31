Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Saturday August 31st, 2019.

Biafra: Again, Presidency Speaks On IPOB Attacking Buhari In Japan

The Presidency has mocked Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Japan, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Members of the pro-Biafra group had vowed to attack Buhari who is in Japan for the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7).

However, Adesina has laughed off such threat, saying the Nigerian leader is too busy to be distracted.

He then gave a report of Buhari’s activities in the Asain country as seen below:

“When we arrived Yokohama on Monday, among questions I was asked by Nigerian media here was whether the Presidency was worried by threats from a fringe and shadowy group, long outlawed in Nigeria, to cause commotion, and embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari and his team,” he said. Read more here.

Biafra: Nigerians In US Write President Trump About Nnamdi Kanu

Nigerians in the US have written to President Donald Trump not to allow the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, enter the country, Concise News reports.

In a statement on Friday, the Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Atlanta, Georgia, said Kanu and his group were dangerous.

According to the group, IPOB’s activities had led to several deaths and violence and as such its members in the US should be monitored.

“Mr. President, you may wish to know that IPOB now has links with global terrorist networks and its continued operations in the United States of America may have far-reaching consequences for the safety of the lives of American citizens,” the statement read.

“Mr. President may wish to see the threat posed by IPOB as real, and therefore there is an urgent need to activate all the necessary mechanism towards ensuring that IPOB members that dot the nook and cranny of the United States of America are monitored and consequently shown the way out of the United States.” Read more here.

Biafra: Why Buhari Won’t Return To Nigeria – IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu

Pro-Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu has said President Muhammadu Buhari will not be allowed by his group to return to the country, Concise News reports.

Buhari is in Tokyo, Japan where he is attending the International Conference on African Development (TICAD7).

However, in a statement by Nnamdi Kanu who is the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said Buhari has been encircled and trapped by members of the group in his (Buhari) hideout in a Yokohama hotel.

“How come all of their so-called Elites, Intellectuals, Professors, Academics, Opinion Leaders, Politicians, Royal Fathers, Pundits, Pastors, Native Doctors, are silent as their government keeps on dishing out lies upon lies, deceit upon deceit, fake picture after fake picture, fake video after fake video, but are busy worrying about IPOB confronting their dirty murderous politicians abroad?” he asked. Read more here.

