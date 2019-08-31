Good day, and welcome to the latest Taraba State online news headlines update for today, Saturday, August 31st, 2019, on Concise News.

Father Tanko: IGP Orders Taraba Commissioner To Find Killers

The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has called on Taraba Commissioner of Police to fish out the killers of Rev. Father David Tanko.

Concise News gathered that Tanko was gruesomely murdered by unidentified persons in the early hours of Thursday at Kpankufu Village along Wukari Road on his way to Kofai Amadu Village in the State.

He was not only killed but also burnt, along with his car.

"IGP Adamu condoles with the Catholic Family in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident," police spokesman Frank Mba said.

Fish Out Killers Of Taraba Catholic Priest, Benue’s Ortom Charges Security Agencies

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has urged security agencies in Taraba to fish out the killers of Rev. Fr. David Tanko of St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Amadu in Taraba State, Concise News reports.

Ortom, in a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase in Makurdi, described the incident as shocking, painful and unfortunate.

The governor condemned the killing of the clergyman and charged the security operatives to deplore all instruments within their disposal to apprehend the culprits and bring them to book.

This online news medium reports that the priest was killed by unknown assailants on Thursday in Taraba, while his body and his car were set ablaze.

Taraba: New State CJ Makes ‘Major’ Pledge To Natives

The new Chief Judge (CJ) of Taraba State, Justice Philibus Andetur, on Friday pledged to improve on the administration of justice to enhance effective justice delivery to the people, Concise News reports.

Andetur made the pledge while fielding questions from journalists shortly after he was sworn in by Governor Darius Ishaku in Jalingo.

According to him, his major agenda would be to provide better administration of justice in the state and ensure quick dispensation of justice.

"I am not against judges of the lower courts."

Fr. Tanko’s Killing: Buhari Issues Directive To Benue, Taraba Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the governments of Benue and Taraba States to exercise restraint following the gruesome killing of Rev. Fr. David Tanko at Kpankufu Village on Wukari Road in Taraba State.

Buhari directed the Taraba and Benue State governors, traditional rulers, specifically the Tor Tiv and the Aku Uka of Wukari, religious and community leaders in the two states to meet urgently and bring an end to persistent violent clashes between Jukun and Tiv people.

The President’s directive was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, and made available to Concise News.

According to Buhari: "The murder of the Catholic Priest highlights the urgency of addressing this embarrassing and persistent conflict."

