The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment, Mrs Maryam Uwais has said that the good news about the N-Power Innovation hubs in Nigeria is that ‘our young people leverage on this platform to create applications and other devices that provide solutions to everyday problems’.

Concise News reports that Uwais made this known during the week when she led the management team of the National Social Investments Programme (N-SIP) on a familiarization visit to the new Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, in his office in Abuja

There, the legal luminary also divulged President Buhari has given the N-SIP a target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.

“We are doing very well with the N-Power Innovation hubs which have been quite successful.

“With one innovation hub in every geopolitical zone in the country, young people who have brilliant ideas can now effectively engage.

“Each hub has its own theme that is relevant to the peculiarities of the zone it is situated. For instance, the North East is more about humanitarian issues just as the South South hub focuses on oil and gas, education, security amongst other areas.

“The good news is that we have seen our young people leverage on this platform to create apps and other devices that provide solutions to everyday problems.” Read more here.

Those Who Abuse Implementation Of N-Power, Others Will Be Prosecuted, FG Talks Tough

As the Nigerian government keep on with the N-Power programme, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments, Mrs Maryam Uwais, says the Federal Government will continue to mainstream the principles of Transparency, Accountability and Probity in the implementation of the Social Intervention Programmes of the present administration, Concise News reports.

Mrs Uwais also said efforts are being intensified to track down those bent on sabotaging the SIPs by exploiting beneficiaries for personal gains, or even sensationalising untruths to discredit the efforts at uplifting poorer citizens of the country from poverty.

The Presidential Adviser, who stated this in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday, disclosed that the National Social Investment Office NSIO, is working with the relevant security agencies to ensure that those found wanting are arrested and prosecuted. Read more here.