Kogi APC Gov Ticket: Yahaya Bello Speaks Following Election Victory

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Friday expressed his gratitude to delegates for electing him as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Governorship election in the state, Concise News reports.

Bello in a statement in Lokoja, commended the delegates for their conduct and maturity during the party’s primary election held on August 29.

He promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him, calling for unity among party members to ensure that the party emerged victorious in the coming election.

“Your votes demonstrated your esteemed confidence in my leadership. This show of faith is highly appreciated and shall serve as a boost to our collective aspirations of moving Kogi State to the next level.” Read more here.

Kogi Assembly Speaker Reacts To Yahaya Bello’s Victory At APC Primary

Speaker of the Kogi House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello on his victory at the Governorship Primary Election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Lokoja on Thursday, Concise News reports.

Kolawole, made this known on Friday in Lokoja, in a statement issued to the newsmen by Femi Olugbemi, his Chief Press Secretary.

He described Bello’s victory as a well-deserved, adding that it was in view of the governor’s “monumental contributions in repositioning the party in the state in the last four years” that he got the ticket.

Kolawole appealed to the electorate to continue to have faith in the leadership of the governor and the APC-led administration in the state and national levels. Read more here.

Kogi Election: INEC Gives Update On PVC Collection

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi State, Prof. James Apam has said that 170,664 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have yet to be collected by their owners.

Concise News reports that Apam, who disclosed this in Lokoja on Friday during a stakeholders meeting, stated that there was urgent need to get the cards across to their owners before the November 16 governorship election in the state.

He told stakeholders, including political parties, security agencies, Media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Lokoja that the commission would commence the dustribution of the cards on September 2.

He said that mobile teams would be engaged to go from place to place on designated days to ensure that the electorate were not disenfranchised as a result of the non-collection of the cards. Read more here.

