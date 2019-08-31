The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Abubakar, on Saturday said the state had contacted the government of Lagos over the arrest of more than 100 presumed motorcyclists, locally known as “Okada” riders, by the police in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

In a statement issued by his Personal Secretary, Auwalu D. Sankara, the governor said 123 of the riders were indigenes of Jigawa.

“After getting in touch with the officials of the Lagos state government, Governor Badaru, who was not in the country also spoke to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who assured of their unconditional release,” the statement read.

Concise News understands that Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Task Force had on Friday intercepted a truck with registration number HDJ 680 XA loaded with 48 motorcycles and over 100 persons.

Government officials ordered all the occupants to alight.

The presumed commercial motorcyclists had squeezed themselves among the motorcycles.

They were accused of an illegal mass movement to Lagos state.

According to the government, the truck was seized following a tip-off by members of the public who raised security concerns about the manner with which the occupants of the truck conducted themselves.

One of the detained occupants, Shuaibu Haruna, said he left Jigawa State to work in Lagos with his motorcycle. He claimed to have a wife and a son but said he needed to double his income to cater for his family.