Ganduje Reveals Action Against Wike Over Alleged Mosque Demolition

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has vowed to challenge his Rivers state equivalent, Governor Nyesom Wike, in court over the demolition of a Rainbow Town Central Mosque in the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt.

Spokesman for the Kano governor, Abba Anwar, described the “sad story of Mosque demolition in Rivers state as shocking and promised that necessary lawful action must be taken over the happening.”

He said Ganduje would institute “legal action against this demolition of the Mosque as well contest it with appropriate authorities for redress.”

“We received this information with high degree of shock. And I am assuring the general public that, all necessary action against this demolition will be taken through appropriate authorities,” he said in a statement.

“As government, we have started touching appropriate quarters against the demolition.

“Kano state is known for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians, we should therefore improve on that and remain calm and peaceful. People should live peacefully with one another.”

Wike denies demolition report

But governor Wike had, on Monday, denied that he ordered the demolition of the mosque.

He spoke after the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had accused him of ordering demolition of the Trans-Amadi Central Mosque on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.