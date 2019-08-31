Ganduje Reveals Action Against Wike Over Alleged Mosque Demolition

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has vowed to challenge his Rivers state equivalent, Governor Nyesom Wike, in court over the demolition of a Rainbow Town Central Mosque in the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt.
Spokesman for the Kano governor, Abba Anwar, described the “sad story of Mosque demolition in Rivers state as shocking and promised that necessary lawful action must be taken over the happening.”
He said Ganduje would institute “legal action against this demolition of the Mosque as well contest it with appropriate authorities for redress.”
“We received this information with high degree of shock. And I am assuring the general public that, all necessary action against this demolition will be taken through appropriate authorities,” he said in a statement.
“As government, we have started touching appropriate quarters against the demolition.
“Kano state is known for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians, we should therefore improve on that and remain calm and peaceful. People should live peacefully with one another.”
Wike denies demolition report
But governor Wike had, on Monday, denied that he ordered the demolition of the mosque.
He spoke after the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had accused him of ordering demolition of the Trans-Amadi Central Mosque on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Wike said the claim was unfortunate as he addressed journalists at the location, saying it was the handiwork of mischief makers attempting to create disaffection.
The governor maintained that there was no Mosque on ground and hence nothing was demolished.
“I received calls from several prominent Nigerians on the fake news being circulated online. I have come here with reporters and you can see there was no Mosque here,” he said.
“It is most unfortunate that fickle-minded persons will claim that a Mosque was demolished at this place when no Mosque existed here. The story was concocted by mischief makers to score cheap points.”
Wike explained that some persons started erecting illegal foundations at the disputed land, even though they had no approval to embark on any construction work.
He said, “They came here to erect an illegal structure. There was no approval from the State Government for any structure to be erected here.
“The persons who started the foundation had already dragged the State Government to court on the disputed land. The Rivers State Government won the case. What they attempted to do was to start the illegal construction to tie the hands of the State Government.”