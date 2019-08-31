EPL: Liverpool Maintain Perfect Start To Remain Top

A dominant 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor – a club-record 13th consecutive league victory saw Liverpool move back to the top of the Premier League table.

Chris Wood was unfortunate to deflect Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross beyond his own goalkeeper in the 33rd minute and Sadio Mane doubled the lead soon after.

Roberto Firmino sealed the points late on to maintain Liverpool’s perfect start as they broke their record of 12 consecutive league victories set under Kenny Dalglish in 1990.

Liverpool are hoping to go one step better this season after finishing closely second to Manchester City last season.