EPL: Again, Chelsea Drop Points At Home

Chelsea were forced to another draw at home on Saturday after Sheffield United staged a spirited second-half fightback to pick up a deserved 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

After falling behind to Tammy Abraham’s first-half double (19 and 43), the Blades responded with great confidence and character after the break.

Callum Robinson in the 46th minute swept home just after the break before his cross was deflected into the home team’s net by Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma (89) to send the away end wild.

The result leaves Chelsea with only one win in four matches with the only win coming in their last away match against Norwich City.