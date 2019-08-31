Nigeria’s business magnate and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has said that he does not own houses outside Nigeria, Concise News understands.

Speaking during the 2019 edition of the Mo Ibrahim Forum, Dangote noted that focusing on better ways to invest more in business was vital.

Even though many wealthy ones own houses outside Nigeria, the billionaire revealed that he owns no house outside Africa’s most populous nation, but some of his workers do.

He said: “I don’t have any holiday home anywhere. I don’t have a house anywhere but I know people who are working for me…they have houses in London.”

Dangote advised entrepreneurs to focus more on achieving their goals rather than getting distracted with luxurious lifestyle, adding that constant flow of income in business is not guaranteed.

He said: “Once you start doing business [and] it starts doing well, but rather than for you to invest more in the business, you start spending thinking that profit will continue to come.”