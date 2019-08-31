CUPP Reacts To Alleged Kidnap Of AA National Chairman

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Nigeria has called on the police to urgently secure the release of the abducted National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze.

Udeze, Concise News had reported, was reportedly abducted Friday morning outside a Zenith Bank branch in Dutse area of the nation’s seat of power.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri, the

Spokesperson for the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said that Udeze had recently raised the alarm over alleged threats to his life.

“We are genuinely worried over the safety and wellbeing of Udeze,” he said in a statement.

“Knowing that for politicians to get desperate to the extent of kidnapping political opponents, then urgent actions by the police and other security agencies backed by prayers can be the only saving grace for Udeze.

“We demand his immediate release by his abductors and call on all the security agencies to swing into action to secure his release.”

Genevieve, wife of the kidnapped AA chairman, had informed newsmen that before his kidnap her husband woke up Friday morning and found several text messages indicating heavy withdrawals from his bank accounts that were not authorised.

“After suspecting his account had been hacked, he rushed to the bank to find out what happened. He was with his driver when he was kidnapped outside the Zenith Bank,” she said.