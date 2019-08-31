The Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has appointed three security advisers in three senatorial districts of the state, Concise News understands.

The security advisers are Leo Inyambe, Northern senatorial district, Ransom Odey, Central and Ani Esin, Southern senatorial district.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Ita confirmed the appointment.

“Giving the spate of boundary issues between the state and neighbouring states, as well as the threat to the territorial integrity, particularly from the Danare in Boki, Ikang and Bakassi axis, the Governor also has approved the appointment of Surveyor Eyo Oku as the Chairman of the State Border Commission,” the statement read.

“Surveyor Oku, who until his appointment, was the state Surveyor General, is, therefore, directed to handover as the Surveyor General to the most senior officer in the department, Mr. John Ada, who now becomes the acting Surveyor General of the State. All appointments are with immediate effect.”

Concise News had reported that Governor Ayade said he would appoint young people into various positions in his government.

“I am looking for younger people to appoint into my government. I will no longer appoint older people,” he had said.

“I need younger people so that I can shout at them in order to fast track my government.

“I want to work with a cabinet dominated by young technocrats I can be able to talk to and keep them on their toes.”