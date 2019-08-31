President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to go tougher on Corrupt Nigerians as the antigraft agency completed the training of 328 new detectives.

According to Buhari, corruption was the major cause of insurgency, kidnapping, armed banditry and poverty in the country.

Represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the passing out parade of the EFCC cadets Superintendent Course 8 from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna state, the president assured that he would not interfere or influence the commission’s work.

The President lamented that corruption had retarded development and also brought a great embarrassment to Nigeria especially before the international community.

He stressed that his administration had made significant progress in the fight against corruption especially cybercrime and financial crimes and will not relent in ensuring that every corrupt person is brought to justice.

“As part of efforts to boost the war against corruption in Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has trained a total of 328 new investigative officers at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna state,” he said.

“The training is to prepare them adequately ahead of their deployment as anti-graft investigators across the country.

“This colourful passing out parade follows their completion of a year-long intensive training in the elite training institution.”

To the cadets, the President told them that much was expected from them in supporting the ongoing fight against corruption.

Recall that the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, in 2016, commenced the training of the commission’s cadets in the NDA which produced EFCC’s “Course 7” officers in 2017, comprising 314 detective superintendents.