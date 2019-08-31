Boko Haram Attacks Chibok Village

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly laid siege on Yimirmigza village in Kautikari ward, Chibok local government area of Borno, with residents fleeing their village.

TheCable reports that the residents said they started hearing strange gunshots around 6pm.

The online news platform quoted the villagers as saying they fled when they noticed that the gunshots were not the routine military gunshots.

“They came in this evening and started shooting sporadically. Most of the villagers have run into the bush,” the source said.

“We don’t know if there are casualty yet because right now the insurgents are still in charge of the village.”

It was also gathered that security operatives from the 117 Task Force Battalion of the Nigerian army have been mobilised to stop the insurgents.

Yimirmigza village is 19km away from Chibok town which is the local government headquarters.