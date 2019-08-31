Few hours after the Friday night arena games, stunning actress and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Venita lambasted Biggie, Concise News understands.

Venita who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol yelled out at Big brother who gave housemates hot water at 2 am after she had already had her bath.

Angered by the simple act, the actress said “thunder fire you” as she sipped a drink.

However, Seyi was quick to keep her in check and warned her of possible consequences for such utterances.

The model and mother of two joined the ‘pepper dem’ gang on July 30.