Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season four housemate Omashola broke down in tears while speaking to Biggie on Thursday, Concise News reports. Omashola had wished he took some steps before coming into the ‘pepper dem’ house.

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Jackye has recalled why she felt the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, was always picking on her, Concise News understands. Speaking during an interview with Opera news, days after her eviction, Jackye noted that she always felt Ebuka assaulted her each times he gets her name involved in a gossip.

Former housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘pepper dem’ edition, Avala has released a single titled ‘Mo Fe Be’, Concise News understands. The mother of one made the announcement in an Instagram post in the early hours of Friday August 30.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “pepper dem” housemate Thelma has announced the commencement of her skincare products, Concise News reports. As a way of announcing the start-up, she goes topless in a photoshoot to campaign for her new skincare brand “LaThelma.”

