Ladi, boyfriend of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha obviously cannot wait till the ninety-ninth day, so as to have his girlfriend back, Concise News reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Ladi expressed his curiosity to see Tacha again, after spending sixty two days in the big brother house.

He wrote “Big brother do and finish o, i need my girlfriend back, abeg”

Meanwhile, Ladi recently slammed the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and fans who criticized her for failing to list characteristics of a winner during a Sunday live eviction.