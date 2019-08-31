Popular social media influencer, Fanu Omolade, better known as Witty Gem has said that any female who acts based on OAP Toke Makinwa‘s relationship advice is a witch.

Concise News understands that Makinwa earlier advised young women to stir up drama in their relationships because she feels peaceful relationships are boring.

Reacting to the OAP’s advice, Witty Gem opined that Makinwa who is seen as a role model was wrong for airing such.

She said: “Toke Makinwa is a role model to many young girls out there, myself included. Hearing her use the excuse of being a “Scorpio” is ridiculous. Men do not appreciate such nonsense. Any lady that follows her advice is definitely a witch”.

The social media influencer said: “This is very irresponsible of someone to say, especially someone who is a mentor to many young girls out there, advising them to piss their man off just because they can is ridiculous and such shouldn’t be heard from a Woman as Toke Makinwa.

“I’m highly disappointed in her but I hope she can change this narrative and apologize for her excesses, I still remain a fan, I love her style and she slays every goddamn thing, I just hope she realizes the statement she made was uncalled for and we deserve better”.