Parma have reportedly agreed a £1.4m deal with Manchester United for defender Matteo Darmian.

The 29-year-old is set to sign a three-year contract, or two-year with the option for a third, with the Serie A side and is set to fly to Italy over the weekend to undergo a medical, Sky Sports News reports.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted on Friday that Serie A clubs had manifested interest for the Italy international over the summer and is likely to leave.

“I can see maybe Matteo [leaving]. There has been some interest in Matteo over in Italy, wanting to go back home,” Solskjaer said.

Darmian is poised to leave United four years after joining from Torino in a £13m deal, during which he amassed 92 appearances for the club across all competitions and won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

The full-back has played only 13 times for the Old Trafford club since December 2017 with his current deal due to expire next summer.

He joins team-mate Chris Smalling in a move to Serie A as the centre-back has completed a move to Roma.