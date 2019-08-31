Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia better known as 2face has criticized African politicians for what he described as ‘Shamelessness’.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday August 30, the singer decried the education and value system in Africa, saying there needs to be a change.

He tweeted “The shamelessness among African politicians is becoming too shameful. Make una continue. Una go hear am soon. Our entire education and value system need 2 change in africa.”

A follower identified as @Okoko_01 replied the singer, saying if he had taken up protest as planned earlier that there would have been a change in the way politicians run the country.

“You’ve spoken well Sir, but if you would have came out for that protest things might have changed by now. Nelson Mandela was not scared see where his bravery has lead South Africa to.”

Reacting to the follower’s reply, 2face said “U can start it 2 my guy. who was Nelson Mandela b4 the struggle. And what do u think has actually changed in sa.”

Recall that the widely celebrated singer had in 2017 announced that he would lead a movement “One Voice Nigeria” to protest against the Federal Government over the country’s economic recession among other issues affecting the most populous black nation in the world.

But the Nigerian police pleaded with the musician and others to call off their planned protests in the interest of peace and public order.