Fast-rising singer, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley, has questioned his fans on why he spent twenty years of his life in the United Kingdom.

Concise News understands that some followers on his Twitter handle had shaded him, over some tweets.

They claimed he was not the originator of the tweets, thereby calling him an illiterate.

Furious about their comments, the singer, in a video blasted them, while reminding them that he schooled in the UK.

Naira Marley became more popular after his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC) in May this year

Watch Video below