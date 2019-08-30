Former Manchester United defender, Patrice Evra has disclosed that compatriot Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United but he does not know how long, Concise News reports.

According to him, the Real Madrid target will remain with the Premier League giants despite heavily linked with a move away to Real Madrid and former club Juventus.

Concise News gathered that Madrid are keen to bring the World Cup winner to the Santiago Bernabéu before the European transfer window shuts on 2 September.

It was gathered that United are believed to want a fee close to the world-record €222million Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

Earlier this month, Evra claimed Pogba does not feel loved in Manchester, though the former Red Devils left-back advised his countryman to stay at United.

“Paul is focused, Paul is in Manchester and he will stay in Manchester,” said Evra, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League among other honours at Old Trafford.

“There have been discussions, but it’s good for the club and it’s good for him [that he stays]. Now we have to concentrate, we’ll see over the years if he stays, but now it would be difficult for him to leave Manchester. Leaving at the end of the transfer window when the season has already started, no. I hope he will have a great season with Manchester. I’m not divided. Paul, he’s my brother, so he’s the best for me. If he’s not happy in Manchester, I’ll tell Paul to leave. If he’s happy in Manchester, I’ll tell him to stay. But to tell you the truth, I would advise him to stay.”

Pogba and United have experienced a mixed start to the season, with a win, draw and a defeat from their opening three Premier League matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in their opening before drawing at Wolves and losing to Crystal Palace last week.

United, who will be without injured pair Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, are away to Southampton on Saturday.