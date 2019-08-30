The immediate past governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that the arrest order given by the state government is insensitive and uncalled for.

Concise News had reported that the government of Imo state has said it ordered a citizen’s arrest against Senator Okorocha over alleged assault on a government official Jasper Ndubuaku.

The Secretary to State Government (SSG), Uche Onyeaguocha, gave the order after the Chairman of the Recovery of Government Properties, Jasper Ndubuaku, was allegedly assaulted at Okorocha’s residence.

Onyeaguocha said that the state had also placed Okorocha on security watch and urged Imo citizens to arrest him and alert the government whenever they found him in the state.

However, Okorocha in a statement on Friday issued by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said that the arrest order was an”open invitation to anarchy or fracas in the state.”

He added that order was uncalled for and Onyeaguocha has no right to issue an order of that nature.

Okorocha said, “The arrest order is an open invitation to anarchy or fracas in the State because Imo people will always come out to defend Okorocha. It also shows insensitivity on the side of the government in the State because such arrest order was uncalled for and Onyeaguocha has no right to issue an order of that nature.

“The order only adds to their continued disrespect for the former governor, which is a very bad precedent. After May 29, 2019, Owelle Okorocha relocated to Abuja. He was in Abuja when the recovery committee members slapped his daughter, Mrs. Uloma Rochas Nwosu, invaded and looted the shops of his wife, Nneoma and that of the daughter too. And just the previous week, Onyeaguocha invaded the private guest house of the former governor.

“The government had written petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission. And these agencies have begun investigations, yet they do not want these bodies to do their work which also arose from their petitions.

He continued “The same Thursday, Onyeaguocha led thugs to Sam Mbakwe airport and said they were waiting for the former governor. This is the first government in the history of the State that is fanning the ember of anarchy.

“They were rattled the day Okorocha came into the State for the first time after May 29, 2019 and he was received by a mammoth crowd. It then occurred to them that their blackmail and lies have not affected the love of Imo people for their beloved former governor. That is the reason for all these insensitive actions.

“Okorocha will be in Imo whenever he deems it necessary to come, especially when he had transformed the State as governor and left it better than he met it. And had invested heavily in the State long before his governorship with his wife and children also having their businesses relocated to Owerri because they believe strongly in the State. Nigerians of goodwill should disregard the arrest order. It became void on arrival.”