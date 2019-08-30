Lagos-based Prophet Rufus Ikotun has claimed there are plans to Islamize Nigeria but noted that such would not happen, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that Prophet Rufus is the Founder of High Tower Prayer Ministry Inc., Baruwa-Ipaja, Lagos state.

The clergyman said this on Wednesday when he addressed newsmen, citing the establishment of the Islamic Bank as one signs that Islamization was going on in Nigeria.

“It can never work in Jesus name! They have been trying it but it can’t work,” he said.

“What happened to a bank that was helping churches? They have closed it down but it won’t happen in the case of Islam.”

“We have an Islamic bank in Nigeria today. The only bank supporting Christians is the one by The Redeemed Christian Church Of God but you would pass through a lot before you can get anything there.”

Presidential Aide Sacked

Meanwhile, Concise News reported that Sierra Leone President Julius Bio has dismissed his state chief of protocol (SCOP) Edna Kargbo after the latter shared a testimony in church, Concise News understands.

Kargbo was in Nigeria at the Synagogue Church of All Nations founded by Nigerian evangelist TB Joshua where he shared the testimony.

The presidential aide then showed photos of her appointment letter and house to the congregation, noting that God has been faithful.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with this job as SCOP to the president of Sierra Leone, ambassador at large and the blessings that come with it,” she had said.

“If you look closely at this picture you will see my luxurious house God has blessed me with. I was living in a single room apartment. But my story is now different.”

However, the testimony at T.B Joshua’s SCOAN had sparked outrage among Sierra Leoneans whose government said it wants to slash public expenditures.

Kargbo was eventually sacked by the president in a letter where he also said more investigations would be made into the matter.