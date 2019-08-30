What Juliet Ibrahim Told Men Sending Pictures Of Manhood

Popular Ghana actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has called on the opposite sex to stop sharing photos of their manhood as a message to her manager.

Concise News understands that she made the call through her Instagram where she uploaded a video of serious warning.

The warning is coming after the multi-talented actress recently launched her book which she titled, “A Toast To Life.”

According to her, people who send the pictures have always thought the number made available is her direct contact, hence, made it clear that it is her manager who happens to be a man.

In the video of detest she shared, Juliet Ibrahim said, “Now, I want to talk about this very serious matter. Guys, this thing is becoming too much.

“My manager is a man, not me. So if you are sending messages to the guy’s number, try to do it with pity. Look at the kind of messages sent to him through WhatsApp. This means if it was my number, it’s such I would have been seeing.

“I’m annoyed over the issue of texting pictures of manhood to him thinking it’s me.

“I’m getting upset o and I’m not understanding these kinds of messages you guys have been sending to me at all o.”

Meanwhile, in recent, the actress has called on women around the world to know that they are stronger than what they think.

She made the call via a post on her social media, using herself as an example.

She said that even though situations tried to break her, she’s still strong and standing.

In the same vein, the multi-award actress Juliet Ibrahim was recently a guest on LITV’s On Air show where she opened up about her life.

Juliet Ibrahim explained more about her reason for writing the book.

According to the mom of one, a near-death experience in Abuja, helped her make that decision.