The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the country’s laws do not allow for the electronic transmission of electoral results.

The Director of Voter Education for the electoral body, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Osaze-Uzzi, however, explained that the result can be uploaded theoretically.

The INEC spokesman explained that even if the country begins using electronic mode of voting and releasing of results, those who want to undermine the process will still do it.

“Theoretically, in our elections, you can transmit the results electronically. But the law in Nigeria does not allow for that.

“If Nigerians want that to happen, then you can do that. But that does not mean it will not be susceptible to manipulation by people who are interested in manipulating the process,” he said.

According to the national commissioner, the crucial part of the electioneering process is the actual voting and the direction of result at the polling unit.

Explaining further, he said: “That is the building for the very foundation. If that is not right, others are not right. Even if INEC gets the collation wrong which it should not, there is a process by which, for example it is challenged, it goes back to the commission.”

His remarks come two months to the commencement of the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The electoral body has promised to improve on the successes recorded in the recently concluded general elections in the November exercise in the two states.