Indigenous rapper, Olamide has cursed some of his followers on Instagram after some of them slid to his DM to woo him.

Concise News reports that this is coming after he re-posted videos of unclad ladies dancing to his new single ‘Pawon’.

The singer announced the release of the song in the early hours of Wednesday August 28, after he told his fans to take up ‘pawon challenge’.

Since then, ladies with massive butts have taken up the challenge, which the singer has been re-posting.

The singer, in a short video noted that he has been receiving series of messages since he started posting the videos.

Watch his video below