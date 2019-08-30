US Embassy Announces Closure Of Abuja, Lagos Offices, Gives Reason

The US embassy in Nigeria on Friday said that its offices in Abuja and Lagos would be closed on Monday to mark Labour Day celebrated in the US.

Labour Day is celebrated in the US on the first Monday of September.

The embassy made the announcement on its Twitter handle.

The embassy noted that consular services would not be available on Monday.

The tweet read: “HOLIDAY CLOSURE: The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2019 to commemorate Labor Day.

“No consular services will be available on this date. #HappyLaborDay to all those celebrating.”