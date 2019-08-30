A wooden statue of the US President Donald Trump has been built in his wife’s home country of Slovenia, Concise News reports.

The nearly 8m (26ft) tall statue was constructed on private land and depicts Trump with a square head and jaw, raising his fist in the air.

The artist behind the statue told AFP news agency he wanted it to serve as a comment on populist politics.

It comes after a tongue-in-cheek statue of Trump’s wife was erected in the country.

The sculpture of Melania, carved out of a tree trunk on the outskirts of her hometown of Sevnica, saw her dressed in a blue coat with a club-like hand gesturing to the sky. Some residents dubbed it “a disgrace”, and said it looked more like the Smurfs character Smurfette than the US first lady.

The new statue of the US president was built in the village of Sela pri Kamniku, about 30km (20 miles) north-east of the capital Ljubljana.

Its creator, Tomaz Schlegl, told AFP that it was meant as a comment on populism.

“For the first time since World War II populism is prevailing: look at [British Prime Minister Boris] Johnson, look at Trump, our president or [Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor] Orban. Where is this world heading?” he said. “We want to open people’s eyes about what democracy is.”

The statue of Trump shows him wearing a blue suit and red tie, and striking a pose reminiscent of New York’s Statue of Liberty.

Schlegl said a mechanism inside the wooden structure allows its facial expression to change from “very friendly during the week to really scary over the weekends”, symbolising the hypocrisy of populist politicians.

But the statue has divided opinion. AFP witnessed an angry resident driving his tractor into it this week as preparations were underway for its inauguration on Saturday.

Some online critics have decried the “waste of wood” and said it should not have been built.