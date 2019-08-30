Thelma Of 'Pepper Dem' BBNaija Begins Skincare

An evicted housemate of the ongoing “Pepper Dem” edition of BBNaija, Thelma, has announced the commencement of her skincare products, Concise News reports.

As a way of announcing the start-up, she was seen to have gone topless in a photoshoot to campaign for her new skincare brand, “LaThelma.”

The reality star, who was evicted with Nelson, has chosen to delve into skincare line and in a promotional post, went topless.

The reality star joins a long list of former reality stars who have started their personal skincare brand such as BamBam, Nina to mention a few.

She wrote, “I can recall vividly on several occasions people asking me the name of the cream that I use, and I told them that it would be revealed soon. Now the good news is this @lathelma_ Skin Care Ltd is all set to be launched this weekend online 😊

“Our mission is to create unique skin care products that can offer our treasured customers total body care, quality, and value!

“Don’t forget my giveaway starts soon and u must be following @officialthelma_ and @lathelma_ .

“Osheyyy, my body is doing me dance, dance 💃🏼 in anticipation of my products launch😁”