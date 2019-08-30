The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment, Mrs Maryam Uwais has said that the good news about the N-Power Innovation hubs in Nigeria is that ‘our young people leverage on this platform to create applications and other devices that provide solutions to everyday problems’.

Concise News reports that Uwais made this known during the week when she led the management team of the National Social Investments Programme (N-SIP) on a familiarization visit to the new Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, in his office in Abuja

“We are doing very well with the N-Power Innovation hubs which have been quite successful.

“With one innovation hub in every geopolitical zone in the country, young people who have brilliant ideas can now effectively engage.

“Each hub has its own theme that is relevant to the peculiarities of the zone it is situated. For instance, the North East is more about humanitarian issues just as the South South hub focuses on oil and gas, education, security amongst other areas.

“The good news is that we have seen our young people leverage on this platform to create apps and other devices that provide solutions to everyday problems.

“We are encouraged by these success stories as we remain determined and focus in achieving greater results through the SIPs to actualise the vision of Mr. President.”

Furthermore, the Presidential aide, who briefed the minister on the activities of the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) and the level of implementation of the various components of the Social Intervention Programme of the Buhari Administration, said the social investment initiatives of the Federal government has made a huge impact on the socio-economic wellbeing of millions of poor and vulnerable citizens.

She, however, underscored the need for increased funding to close existing gaps for better service delivery.

” …We really would need an increase in funding every month if we are to sustain these programmes.

“We also look forward to a continued and even more formidable collaboration between our office and your Ministry so that we can be able to do much more for our citizens, who had hitherto not been impacted by Government.

“The President has given us a target to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.

“This can definitely be achieved if we have the required funds to drive and sustain these programmes….”