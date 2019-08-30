The new Chief Judge (CJ) of Taraba State, Justice Philibus Andetur, on Friday pledged to improve on the administration of justice to enhance effective justice delivery to the people, Concise News reports.

Andetur made the pledge while fielding questions from journalists shortly after he was sworn in by Governor Darius Ishaku in Jalingo.

According to him, his major agenda would be to provide better administration of justice in the state and ensure quick dispensation of justice.

“I am not against judges of the lower courts.

“But we must check abuse of court processes and address issues where a single case will have three or more conflicting judgements from different courts of the same status.

“In land dispute cases for instance, we sometimes have three different court judgements in favour of three different people.

“This lack of uniformity in decisions of courts of the same status will be looked into.

“Judges of lower courts must allow cases to go on appeal other than going through other judges on the same issue at the same level.″

Governor Ishaku had while swearing-in the new chief judge urged him to be fair and just in his dealings.

He told the new CJ that the people of Taraba are looking up to him to always serve judgement to whoever deserved it without delay.

Ishaku called on the people of the state to support the Chief Judge to enable him to succeed in his new assignment.

Bishop Hammawa condemns killing of Catholic priest in Taraba

In related news, Bishop Charles Hammawa of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo on Thursday condemned the killing of Rev. Fr. David Tanko of St. Peter’s Catholic Parish Amadu, Taraba by yet- to-be-identified gunmen.

Hammawa, in an interview with NAN in Jalingo, described the killing of the priest as shocking.

He said Fr Tanko was killed between Kasuan Haske and Tortsee on his way to Amadu from Takum in Takum Local Government Council of Taraba.

The bishop said, “We received the news of his death with shock and great sadness, the diocese is mourning.

“We have been preaching peace and making efforts to bring the parties that were enmeshed in crisis in the area together for a round table discussion.

“For a priest who has been preaching peace to be killed in this most gruesome manner is pathetic, to say the least, a priest belongs to all.

“For now, we are not pointing accusing finger at any group for being responsible.’’

The bishop stated that the state Police Command had told him that they were investigating the case; “we pray that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

“Our basic concern now is to give him a befitting burial. We don’t want any group to go on reprisal.

“Going on reprisal will only worsen the situation,” he said.

Hammawa announced that wake in honour of the priest will hold on Monday, September 2, 2019 while the burial would take place on Tuesday at the Diocesan Cemetery in Jalingo.

It would be recalled that early in the month, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu from the Catholic Diocese of Enugu was also killed by suspected hoodlums.