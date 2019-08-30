Ogun State Labour Party and its Governorship candidate, Modupeola Sanyaolu on Friday dragged Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to Supreme Court in Abuja in order to invalidate his election

Joined in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Ogun State Resident Electoral Commission (REC).

Concise News understands that the Labour Party is challenging the exclusion of its name and Logo from the ballot papers used for the March 9 governorship election in Ogun State.

In an appeal marked CA/IB /EPT/OG/GOV/07/2019 and Supreme Court appeal number SC1088/2019, the party is asking the apex court to invalidate the election of Dapo Abiodun held on March 9, 2019.

The party had approached the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, dismissed its applications against the judgment of the Ogun State governorship election petition tribunal delivered on June 21, 2019.

While speaking, the Ogun State Chairman of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi said, “with this event now, the first respondent Prince Dapo Abiodun; the second respondent, the APC and the third and fourth respondents INEC and Ogun REC are now to prepare for another round of litigation in Abuja.

“Where the pendulum of justice will swing is the prerogative of the learned justices of the Supreme Court.

“The Labour Party by this action seems more determined to get justice.”

Concise News had reported that the Assembly of Patriots International (API), Ogun State Chapter, had asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate the educational qualifications of Governor Abiodun.

It was gathered that the Secretary of API, Olasukanmi Oyekale, stated this in a petition to the IG of Police on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In the petition, dated August 7, Abiodun is accused of false declaration under oath when he contested the senatorial seat in 2015 and during the 2019 governorship election in his form, CFOO1.

It claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Abiodun conspired to engage in what it described as a ‘nefarious act’.

“Although we are aware that an executive governor cannot be prosecuted while in office, the Supreme Court has clearly ruled that a governor can be investigated and if found culpable, should be prosecuted upon exit from office,” the petition read.

“As clearly shown on the face value of the attached forms CF001 that Governor Dapo Abiodun filled and signed on oath in 2015 and 2019, he clearly committed an offense by knowingly providing false information.

“The said information was provided with a view to misleading the electoral umpire and benefit from the same by criminally claiming to have attended and obtaining non-existing educational qualifications.

“We, therefore, implore you to use your good offices as the Inspector-General of Police to investigate thoroughly the possible involvement and collusion of the All Progressives Congress which screened and certified the credentials submitted to it by Governor Dapo Abiodun for its roles in this nefarious act.”