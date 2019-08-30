Nigerian singer Iledare Oluwajuwonlo better known by his stage name Jaywon,has aired his opinion on why we have gay-men in the country.

Concise News understands that this follows the spate of homosexuality in Nigeria.

According to the singer who said only few are born not loving their bodies, he said he sometimes wishes to interrogate some of the gay-men in the country.

He thereby opined that hunger and poverty must have lured them into being gays, against their wishes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote “Sometimes i wish to ask some of these gays in Nigeria why they are doing it because we all know only few are born not loving their bodies and wish to swap it the other way aside that.”

“Na hunger and poverty make some turn gay and no be say them wan do am or happy doing it”

The ‘This year’ crooner launched his record label named Next World Music in 2013 after his exit from Kennis Music.