Manchester United will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to Southampton for a Premier League week 4 clash at the St. Mary Stadium on Saturday.

Recall the Red Devils fell at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, with full-back Patrick van Aanholt scoring in the 93rd minute at Old Trafford.

Also this weekend, Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino face some key tactical decisions as Arsenal host Tottenham in Sunday’s north London derby – the highlight of the weekend.

Premier League Fixtures: Key Games To Watch In England

Concise News brings to you matches to watch this weekend:

Saturday, 31 August 2019

12:30 pm: Southampton? – ? Manchester United

03:00 pm: Chelsea? – ? Sheffield United

03:00 pm: Crystal Palace? – ? Aston Villa

03:00 pm: Leicester City? – ? AFC Bournemouth

03:00 pm: Manchester City? – ? Brighton & Hove Albion

03:00 pm: Newcastle United? – ? Watford

03:00 pm: West Ham United? – ?Norwich City

05:30 pm: Burnley? – ? Liverpool

Sunday, 1 September 2019

02:00 pm: Everton? – ? Wolverhampton Wanderers

04:30 pm: Arsenal? – ? Tottenham Hotspur