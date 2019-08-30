Manchester United will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to Southampton for a Premier League week 4 clash at the St. Mary Stadium on Saturday.
Recall the Red Devils fell at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, with full-back Patrick van Aanholt scoring in the 93rd minute at Old Trafford.
Also this weekend, Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino face some key tactical decisions as Arsenal host Tottenham in Sunday’s north London derby – the highlight of the weekend.
Premier League Fixtures: Key Games To Watch In England
Concise News brings to you matches to watch this weekend:
Saturday, 31 August 2019
12:30 pm: Southampton? – ? Manchester United
03:00 pm: Chelsea? – ? Sheffield United
03:00 pm: Crystal Palace? – ? Aston Villa
03:00 pm: Leicester City? – ? AFC Bournemouth
03:00 pm: Manchester City? – ? Brighton & Hove Albion
03:00 pm: Newcastle United? – ? Watford
03:00 pm: West Ham United? – ?Norwich City
05:30 pm: Burnley? – ? Liverpool
Sunday, 1 September 2019
02:00 pm: Everton? – ? Wolverhampton Wanderers
04:30 pm: Arsenal? – ? Tottenham Hotspur