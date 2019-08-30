The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended the recruitment process of 10,000 Constables into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the PSC in a statement on Friday where it noted that the development was to finish off the remaining stage of the exercise.

“The Police Service Commission has enjoined applicants for recruitment into the Constable Cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to exercise some patience as it finalises the remaining stage of the recruitment exercise,” the statement added.

“The Commission also wishes to advise all the candidates who participated in the recruitment exercise up to the aptitude test, to ignore any list or information on the exercise emanating from outside the Commission.

“It is the constitutional responsibility of the Commission to recruit Nigerians into the Police Force whether as Constables, Cadet Inspectors or Cadet ASPs and the Commission is not ready to abdicate this very important mandate.

“The Commission will resist any attempt to ambush the on-going recruitment exercise or dilute its content.

“It notes that such attempt will be an affront on the Constitution and a waste of national resources.

“Meanwhile, the Commission wishes to put the on-going exercise on hold in order to finalize the remaining stage of the exercise. Candidates are to wait for further directives from the Commission.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that 1,460 persons have been killed in 330 attacks by bandits in the country in 2019, Concise News reports.

Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Amina Shamaki, said this on Thursday at the federal and states security administrators’ meeting in Kebbi state.

Shamaki said the north-west, “which was one of the most peaceful zones of the country” is the worst hit by the banditry.

She said while the attacks have generally been on the decline, security situation in the north-west remains a major source of concern.

“From January to July, 2019, about 330 attacks were recorded, resulting to the death of about 1,460 civilians,” NAN quoted her as saying.

“However, between June and July, 2019, the number of incidents declined, especially in Zamfara state, that had been the epicentre of armed banditry.”